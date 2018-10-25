COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a missing hiker whose body was found at Kennesaw Mountain Park says they are both heartbroken by the news, but thankful for the closure.

David Blake, 25, disappeared March 9 while on a hike at the park. Police found the 25-year-old's blue Nissan Sentra abandoned with the keys inside. Despite an extensive search by air and on the ground, though, there had been no trace of him. That changed, however, when a hiker came across the remains at some point after 7 p.m. Oct. 22.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Blake's family wrote that they are devastated by the loss of a son who "brought so much joy, love, and support to everyone who knew him," the statement said. "He leaves a void in our soul that will never be filled."

Blake's family also thanked the volunteers and law enforcement agents who helped in the search, and all those who called in tips, spread the word about his disappearance and donated to the GoFundMe set up for the search.

"We are overwhelmed by the outpouring we have received from our community," they continued. "Thank you for all your love, support, and prayers during these long months of searching. We ask for privacy at this time, and will share any updates in the days to come."

The full statement is below:

"We are heartbroken to confirm that the body of our son, David, has been found in Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. While we are thankful that we’ve finally found him, we are devastated by our loss. David brought so much joy, love, and support to everyone who knew him. He leaves a void in our soul that will never be filled.

We would like to sincerely thank the Cobb County Police Department and Sgt. Hull, the National Park Service and Chief Winegar, Tripp Mitchell and Valerie Gowens of West Georgia Detective Agency, the volunteers, search and rescue personnel plus everyone who called in tips, spread the word about David’s disappearance, and contributed to the GoFundMe to assist with the search for David.

Thanks goes out to the news media that covered the story and helped us get the word out early in the investigation. A special thanks also to the producers of the missing persons videos who helped focus attention on David’s disappearance.

We are overwhelmed by the outpouring we have received from our community, the church, friends, colleagues, and extended family. Thank you for all your love, support, and prayers during these long months of searching. We ask for privacy at this time, and will share any updates in the days to come."

