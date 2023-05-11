1 dies following crash in Forsyth County, deputies say

The driver of the sedan, William Wiggins, was seriously injured in the crash. The 29-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died, deputies said.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday along Blue Ridge Overlook at Carlisle Road.

Officers were called to the scene at around 5:40 p.m. The crash involved a Ford Taurus and Chevy pickup truck. Investigators believe the sedan “failed to yield” to traffic when driving along the roadway.

The sedan pulled into traffic directly into the path of the truck. The driver of the truck tried to avoid a crash but ended up hitting the sedan.

The driver of the sedan, William Wiggins, was seriously injured in the crash. Deputies said that the 29-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.