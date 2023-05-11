x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 dies following crash in Forsyth County, deputies say

The driver of the sedan, William Wiggins, was seriously injured in the crash. The 29-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died, deputies said.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday along Blue Ridge Overlook at Carlisle Road. 

Officers were called to the scene at around 5:40 p.m. The crash involved a Ford Taurus and Chevy pickup truck. Investigators believe the sedan “failed to yield” to traffic when driving along the roadway. 

The sedan pulled into traffic directly into the path of the truck. The driver of the truck tried to avoid a crash but ended up hitting the sedan.

The driver of the sedan, William Wiggins, was seriously injured in the crash. Deputies said that the 29-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

Forsyth County deputies are still investigating the crash, but as of now, they don’t believe impairment and speed played a role in the wreck. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Atlanta news for Thursday, May 11 | Lawsuit after UGA crash

Before You Leave, Check This Out