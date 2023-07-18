Tragic collision in DeKalb County claims one life, leaves others injured; investigation underway, police say.

DeKalb County Police Department responded to a crash near the intersection of Ponce de Leon and West Ponce de Leon Avenue around 2 a.m. on July 18.

DeKalb County Police Department responded to a crash near the intersection of Ponce de Leon and West Ponce de Leon Avenue around 2 a.m. on July 18. The incident involved two cars, and the collision tragically resulted in the death of one driver while leaving others injured, police said.

A driver and several passengers occupied the first vehicle involved in the crash, but officers did not say how many. Following the collision, they were taken to a nearby local hospital to receive medical attention; the department said their injuries were non-life-threatening injuries.