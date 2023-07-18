Tragic collision in DeKalb County claims one life, leaves others injured; investigation underway, police say.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation into an accident where one person died, and others were injured is underway in DeKalb County, according to police on Tuesday.
DeKalb County Police Department responded to a crash near the intersection of Ponce de Leon and West Ponce de Leon Avenue around 2 a.m. on July 18. The incident involved two cars, and the collision tragically resulted in the death of one driver while leaving others injured, police said.
A driver and several passengers occupied the first vehicle involved in the crash, but officers did not say how many. Following the collision, they were taken to a nearby local hospital to receive medical attention; the department said their injuries were non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle was also transported to the hospital, but unfortunately, he died while undergoing treatment. The DeKalb County Police Department is working to piece together the events leading up to the collision.