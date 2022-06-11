Fatal crashes almost double in City of South Fulton within last year

Twenty-two people died in fatal crashes in the City of South Fulton in 2021. So far in 2022, crashes have claimed the lives of 41 people.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Twenty-two people died in fatal crashes in the City of South Fulton in 2021. But so far in 2022, crashes have claimed the lives of 41 people.

The intersection of Old National Highway and Burdett Road is where two of those fatal crashes happened here in October.

2 fatal crashes happened in October here at the intersection of Old National Highway and Burdett Road in @COSFGA. @SouthFulton_PD reports 22 people died in 2021, & 41 have already lost their lives to crashes this year.@sfgafirerescue chief begs drivers to slow down.@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/tjbLJE7KhU — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) November 6, 2022

City of South Fulton Fire Chief Chad Jones said it's a trend that they don't like to see; more fatal crashes over the past few months.

“In the last week we've had three different accidents that ended up in five fatalities. Most of what we're seeing is due to speed," Jones added.

Another trouble intersection is Jonesboro and Bethsaida Roads, which has been the scene of multiple fatal crashes.

“It’s kind of a little bit scary," Lena Peters, who travels the area. "I really wish there would be a light." Lena Peters said.

The @COSFGA @sfgafirerescue @SouthFulton_PD are pleading with drivers to slow down after seeing a big increase in speeding-related fatal crashes.

This intersection, Jonesboro and Bethsaida Roads, is where several people lost their lives this year.@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/A4A6AW5aBQ — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) November 6, 2022

“This intersection is actually crazy," she added. "Cars come flying by, and half the time, they’re not even on the street because of the curve.”

Old National Highway is another hot spot, with eight fatal crashes there so far this year.

“We see a lot of single car crashes," Jones said of the stretch of road. "There has been some weather-related accidents. People are going too fast for conditions that could hit water. We are rural area. Some of it may be the deer are jumping out in front of them.”

For now, Jones has a simple message to drivers; "It's not worth it is not worth the extra two or three minutes of driving 20 to 30 miles over a speed limit.".

The City of South Fulton is also pleading with drivers to slow down by launching a new billboard campaign soon. It's all in an attempt to keep drivers safe and alive.