FEMA Disaster Recovery Center set to open in tornado-struck Spalding County

The center will go live on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Griffin.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A federal disaster assistance center will be opening on Wednesday in Spalding County following the tornadoes that swept through the area earlier this month.

According to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA), their federal counterparts at FEMA will be available at the center to "provide one-on-one assistance to people directly affected by the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes."

The center will be located at:

Spalding County Senior Center; 885 Memorial Dr.; Griffin, GA 30223

According to GEMA, it will be open Monday through Sunday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GEMA adds:

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.