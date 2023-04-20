Fights caught on camera inside Henry County schools causing concern for parents

Parents and school officials as well as the police department and mental health experts will meet two different nights to find solutions to violence.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Concerned parents and school officials in Henry County are coming together in an effort to find solutions to fighting in their schools.

Parents spoke with 11Alive Thursday and said something needs to change -- and it has to happen now.

“Sometimes they’re really scared they tell me mom there was a fight today there’s always something,” said Angelina Feliz, who has two children at Union Grove High School.

She said fighting at their school is not something that's new to them and is a major problem.

“This year, six to seven times which is a lot to me. Shouldn’t be any at all," Feliz said as she recounted to how many fights she's known about this school year.

Stockbridge City Councilmember Elton Alexander said other high schools in Henry County have it even worse, such as Eagles Landing High School.

“Four fights in four days -- it was very alarming and then they directed me to some videos that are extremely violent,” Alexander said about one week in early April.

One of those videos taken of the numerous fights was shared with 11Alive by a student -- who said a teacher ended up in the hospital from the fight.

Alexander said the fighting has now reached critical mass and there’s also been an issue with weapons in the schools. He’s hoping community meetings starting Thursday night can bring solutions to the table.

“Whether we have mentors in schools or have parents walking the halls or whatever we got to do,” Alexander said.

And Alexander said the most important input will be from the parents. Feliz said she hopes that their words tonight will finally lead to action

“Cause speaking not gonna really do anything. If you’re not gonna really act I don’t think we’re gonna get much better,” she said.

We reached out to the school district about the violence and they wouldn’t speak on camera, but sent an email saying in part:

"Inappropriate conduct of any kind is never permitted in our schools and will be met with immediate, serious consequences based on the student code of conduct.”

“We cannot provide specific disciplinary or medical information,” the district also explained.