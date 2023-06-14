At least 30 people displaced after fire breaks out at Brookhaven apartment complex

The fire was reported just around 9 a.m. at 1750 Briarwood Road which is the address for the Reserve at Brookhaven apartments.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Brookhaven early Wednesday morning, according to DeKalb County Fire. Thirty people were displaced by the blaze, the American Red Cross added.

Fortunately no one was injured, the fire department said.

The fire was reported just around 9 a.m. at 1750 Briarwood Road which is the address for the Reserve at Brookhaven apartments.

Officials with the American Red Cross said the number of people displaced by the blaze is expected to rise. They also provided affected residents with comfort kits, direct client assistance and recovery plans.

A resource center has been opened for displaced residents.

Anyone who has been impacted by the fire is encouraged to call the Red Cross at assistance, 1-800-733-2767.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.