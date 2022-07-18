Massive fire breaks out at Brookhaven apartment complex

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Crews are currently on the scene of a fire at a Brookhaven apartment complex on Lenox Park Circle.
11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene, which according to an address is the Evergreen Lenox Park apartments.
Flames can be seen spewing from one of the buildings, covering the area in smoke.
Fire crews could also be seen on scene. At this time, DeKalb County Fire says there are no injuries.
This is a developing story.
