2 hurt, woman in labor after fire tears through DeKalb apartment building

Here's what we know right now.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters are battling a serious fire that officials said left two people hurt.

The fire is burning at the Dunwoody Village Apartment complex in the 2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing in DeKalb County, according to fire officials.

Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials confirm the two injuries. They also said a pregnant woman is now in labor but said she appears to not be hurt.

The true extent of the damage is not yet known, but live video from over the scene showed intense flames, with much of one building seemingly burned to the ground and splintered debris scattered nearby.

In a Facebook post, Dunwoody Police alerted drivers that there were heavy delays on N. Peachtree Road at Dunwoody Crossing as a result of the fire. They advised drivers use alternate routes.

Check 11Alive.com/traffic for those alternate routes.