Flames spark at Georgia gun store

VILLA RICA, Ga. — A fire broke out at a Georgia gun store over the weekend. It happened at the Georgia Arms shop along Industrial Court East in Villa Rica.

In a social media post, Georgia Arms wrote, "As some of you have already heard we suffered a catastrophic fire Saturday evening with unimaginable damages."

The post said firefighters responded quickly and they were able to get the flames under control before the facility burned down. There were no injuries, Georgia Arms said.

However, the post said it's unclear when the shop will be able to reopen.

"Please be patient with us during this time and know that we are doing everything we can to get back up and running as soon as possible," the post said. "We appreciate your prayers at this time for our employees and their families."