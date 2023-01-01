x
Metro Atlanta welcomes first babies of the New Year

Northside said King Jackson was born right at midnight, while Wellstar said that little Kaylor Layne was their first baby born of the year, at 2:02 a.m. in LaGrange.
Credit: Wellstar/Northside

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta hospitals rang in the early hours of the New Year with their first babies of 2023.

At Northside, little King Jackson was the first newborn of the year - with the hospital saying he was born right at midnight. Yolanda and Vincent Jackson welcomed the little boy weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and according to the hospital Yolanda said she felt "blessed and happy," while Vincent said bringing in the New Year Baby was a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."

In a release, Wellstar said parents Kaci Fowler and Cam Cobb from LaGrange welcomed little girl Kaylor Layne into the world at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center at 2:02 a.m., the hospital system's first baby of 2023.

Then, at 5:09 a.m., Tyler and Lillian Tate welcomed Aiden, a baby boy, at Wellstar Kennestone in Marietta.

Both babies came in at roughly the same weight - 7 pounds, 14 ounce sand 7 pounds, 15 ounces - and healthy and happy for their proud parents!

