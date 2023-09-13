First Lady Jill Biden making a trip to Atlanta this week

The First Lady will arrive in the Peach State Thursday evening

ATLANTA — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will spend some time in metro Atlanta this week.

The First Lady will arrive in the Peach State Thursday evening to attend a political event for the Biden Victory Fund in Atlanta. But before she heads out, she will visit Emory University on Friday.

As a part of other as part of the Biden Cancer Moonshot, The White House said the trip to Emory will be a chance to highlight the launch of the first project funded through the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. ARPA-HI aims to use mRNA tech to train immune systems to fight diseases.

The Cancer Moonshot -- a White House initiative -- works to add renewed leadership to the battle against cancer. The goal is to drive progress and facilitate new collaborations. Read more about it here.