Details are limited at this time.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Law enforcement officers in Flowery Branch are asking people to stay away from the area of Lake Overlook Lane and Scarlet Oak Way.

In a social media post, Flowery Branch Police didn't provide many details about the situation, only saying the ongoing incident requires "significant police presence."

They asked for residents to stay away from the area until further notice.

11Alive has reached out for more information. We will provide and update when we learn more.