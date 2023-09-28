Check him out: Forsyth County K-9 Maverick shows off new bulletproof vest

The sheriff's office announced K-9 Maverick received a bullet and stab protective vest.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County deputy K-9 is sporting a new bulletproof vest, thanks to a donation.

The sheriff's office announced K-9 Maverick received a bullet and stab protective vest Thursday, courtesy of Vested Interest in K9s. Maverick's vest also features an embroidered message: "In honor of K9 Ivo."

K-9 Ivo retired in March and went viral for his final sign-off with his handler Corporal Enrique Escolano.

“On behalf of myself and K9 Ivo, for any of y’all that he assisted in his six years of deployment, thank you for giving him the best possible career and letting me enjoy the best five years of my career,” Escolano said over the radio.

Ivo had been with the sheriff's office since 2018.

In May, K-9 Maverick joined the force as part of the Crime Reduction Unit. Escolano is his handler.

Watch K-9 Ivo's sign-off below:

For this #ThankfulThursday we want to thank K9 Ivo for his service to our community. Happy Retirement K9 Ivo. #FCSOK9Ivo #Retirement #DasAGoodBoy #EarnedASpotOnTheBed #FCSO Posted by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 23, 2023

“This fur-missile doesn't mess around when it comes to the bad guy but he's smart enough to recognize our good citizens and would enjoy a scratch behind the ear from time to time," the sheriff's office posted on the K-9's first day.

Maverick's vest is part of the nonprofit's mission to help protect law enforcement dogs serving their communities. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 5,289 vests in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by donations. For perspective, each vest is about $1,800.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States, according to the nonprofit.