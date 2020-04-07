Man who died after jumping from moving boat on Lake Lanier identified

Authorities are still working to determine the details surrounding the drowning, which is being investigated as a boating fatality.

ATLANTA — State authorities have identified a man they say jumped from a moving boat on Lake Lanier, Friday, and didn't resurface.

According to Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Maj. Mike England, the death of 59-year-old Bruce Lee Hild of Winterville, Georgia has been classified as a boating fatality given that he had apparently jumped from a moving vessel.

England said the incident happened near Duckett Mill Campground around 6 p.m. Crews from Hall and Forsyth counties were called in to help with the search. Spokesperson Mark McKinnon said the victim was recovered around 7 p.m.

The boating accident is still under investigation and authorities haven't released why Hild jumped from the boat.

Lake Lanier is a nearly 40,000-acre reservoir located about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta that holds about 637 billion gallons of water according to the Lake Lanier Association.