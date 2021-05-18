Gas outages in Georgia remain, less than 38% of gas stations still without fuel

Since last Friday, Georgia's gas station outages have only improved a little less than 13%.

ATLANTA — Gas outages are gradually improving Tuesday across metro Atlanta and Georgia.

The latest data by Patrick De Haan of Gas Buddy shows the difference between Georgia's gas station outages last Friday at 50.2% versus Tuesday at 37.5%, which is a little less than a 13% improvement.

Difference just since Friday 12am, then vs. now in % outages in areas >5%

AL 9%/6.4%

DC 83.2% 68.1%

FL 30.5%/15.1%

GA 50.2%/37.5%

MD 42.3%/21.5%

MS 7.1%/5.7%

NC 71.6%/43.7%

SC 52.0%/40.3%

TN 32.7%/22.5%

VA 52.8%/25.2%

WV 6.6%/5.4% — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 18, 2021

De Haan said in a tweet that gas outages in the southeast are slowly improving as a region. The gas buddy analyst explains the gas outages rise slightly in the afternoon and evening, then go down in the morning.

Across the Southeast, outages continue to improve slowly- overnight mainly but into morning before motorists start filling up, with outages slightly rising by afternoon/evening, before the cycle repeats: pic.twitter.com/Of4A47Hmaa — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 18, 2021

Colonial Pipeline said they are still working to fix a communication system outage caused by its internal server. The pipeline company said the disruption is part of its restoration process.

The company released the following statement Tuesday:

“Our internal server that runs our nomination system experienced intermittent disruptions this morning due to some of the hardening efforts that are ongoing and part of our restoration process. These issues were not related to the ransomware or any type of reinfection. We are working diligently to bring our nomination system back online and will continue to keep our shippers updated. The Colonial Pipeline system continues to deliver refined products as nominated by our shippers."