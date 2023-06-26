Keeping the power on during a storm | A look at the cost of generators

The cost for whole home standby generators can vary depending on the type and size.

ATLANTA — Georgia Power crews were out in full force restoring power to homes and businesses across the state. Sunday’s storms left hundreds of thousands of customers in the dark.

By Monday morning, more than 200,000 customers already had power restored. However, thousands were still left to go, leaving many homes owners on the search for solutions like generators.

“We woke up this morning thinking the power would be back on and my husband looked at me and said, 'It’s time for a generator. We can’t do this anymore,'” Buckhead resident Caroline Wynne said.

Like many others, the Wynne family lost power Sunday evening. One day later, the power is still out. The kids are at home and they both have work.

“So, none of my work computers were charged up, my iPads, my cell phones for work," Wynne said. "I just ran to Publix yesterday and spent several $100. So, we’re told that it really only keeps for about 12 hours if you don't open the refrigerator, which I have little kids and the fridge has been opened."

Wynee said last night was the last straw and they’re finally ready to get a generator. They’re not the only ones. Will Hogan, the owner of the Generator Supercenter in Roswell, said their phones have been ringing off the hook all day.

“As of Friday, we probably were about a month out. We’re probably going to be about months after last night,” Will Hogan said.

And while home standby generators help with the obvious -- appliances, lights and air conditioning -- they can also help beyond that.

“If power goes out and you don't have a power supply to your oxygen machine, those people could die,” Hogan said.

Smaller air cooling generators can run between $11,000 and $14,000. But liquid cooling -- larger ones -- could cost from $25,000 to $60,000. These click on automatically and run on natural gas or propane.

“If you look at it like an insurance premium, you’re paying $1.50 a day to have backup power,” Hogan said.

Of course, there are also portable generators, homeowners can get from the hardware store, which are gasoline operated. They can help run small appliances that plug into them. Those run from $800 to $5,000 -- plus the cost of gasoline to refill them.

Wynne said a home standby generator makes the most sense for their family.

“Just not having power is a big security threat, not being able to turn on our alarm system," she said. "So, I think having a generator will give our family a little more peace of mind."