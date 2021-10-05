x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Local News

Gov. Kemp to sign repeal of Georgia's Civil War-era citizen’s arrest law

The state House and Senate passed the repeal by overwhelming margins after Ahmaud Arbery's killing.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp plans to sign a repeal of Georgia's Civil War-era citizen’s arrest law on Monday. 

He's taking action a year after the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man pursued by white men who said they suspected him of a crime. 

The state House and Senate passed the repeal by overwhelming margins after Arbery's killing.

This means bystanders in Georgia can no longer make an arrest if a crime is committed in their presence. It still provides for self defense and allows business owners to detain suspected thieves. 

Georgia also passed a hate crimes law last year.

Related Articles