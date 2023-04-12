Don't drink and fly | Georgia DNR warns of 'drunk birds'

Birds binging on fermented fruit could be spotted stumbling in the sky.

ATLANTA — Heads up, "drunk birds" may be flying by.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials said this time of year fruit-eating birds may start to snack on food that's started to rot and ferment. A byproduct of fermentation is the production of alcohol.

The birds don't mean to, but they could be getting unintentionally inebriated, wildlife officials said. DNR said small birds like cedar waxwings and American robins could be the drunkest of them all.

As they eat fermented fruits, they could lose coordination and some capacity to fly. This means they could be flying under the influence, which looks like slamming into windows or stumbling into obstacles. Like humans, they could also die directly from alcohol poisoning if they indulge in too much fermented fruit.

Another possible cause for drunken flying could point to Nandina berries, according to DNR. The plant is often used in landscaping and draws cyanide from the soil, which can deposit lethal doses in its bright red fruit, sending birds on a binge.

Birdwatchers and appreciators alike should be conscious of this drunk flying and if one notices that a bird is hurt, call 1-800-366-2661.