Georgia tornado victims can apply for disaster unemployment benefits | Here's how

The deadline to apply is Feb. 17. Those in need must apply for regular unemployment assistance to file for the disaster assistance.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Georgia's recent tornadoes and storms left many families devastated after destroying thousands of homes in seven counties.

The state of Georgia is offering federal disaster unemployment assistance for those who were affected.

The deadline to apply for assistance is Feb. 17.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Labor said the benefits are meant for those whose primary income was lost or interrupted due to the severe storms.

Applicants may be eligible for as much as $365 a week, according to officials.

Here's who qualifies for the relief benefits.

Those who are not eligible for the state's regular unemployment program.

Anyone left unemployed as a direct result of the disaster.

result of the disaster. People who have become the head of household after the previous head died, as a direct result of the storms.

The Georgia Department of Labor stated that disaster unemployment assistance would be provided until July for those that are approved.

To learn about how to apply for this assistance, visit here.