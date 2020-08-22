Child injured in accidental shooting in Grayson, police say

Police said the shooting happened Friday afternoon.

GRAYSON, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are investigating what they describe as an accidental shooting that occurred Friday afternoon involving a child.

Police responded to the area of Grayson Highway not far from the area Kroger shopping center on Friday afternoon to reports of the incident.

Police said the child's injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening. However, authorities have not yet provided any additional details about what led up to the accidental shooting, how it happened, or the age of the child.

No names in connection to the incident have been released and police have not suggested any details regarding whether charges are pending for anyone involved.