Gwinnett County employees to see salary increase

The raise is 8 percent for government workers and 10 percent for first responders employed with the county.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County employees are in for a pay raise.

During a board of commissioners meeting Tuesday, leaders approved an 8 percent raise for county employees.

First responders employed with the county will see a 10 percent pay increase. This raise will impact those who work with the police department, fire and emergency services, the sheriff's office, district attorney's office, department of corrections and the solicitor's office.

Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners calls the salary boost a market adjustment as the nation sees an 8.5 percent inflation rate for 2022. The market adjustment will raise the minimum hourly rate for all positions in Gwinnett County Government to $15, according to a news release.

Apart from voting on the pay increases, commissioners also voted to recognize Juneteenth as a county holiday for its employees.

"In the spirit of honoring the vibrant diversity of our community, the Board also agreed to follow the federal and state governments in making Juneteenth an official county holiday, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans," the board said in a news release. "This will be an additional paid holiday for employees and will not take the place of any other holiday."

Gwinnett County employees are also offering four weeks of paid parental leave for parents.