Hall County investigators ask residents for help finding runaway teen

It has been nearly a month since he was reported missing by family, deputies report.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County investigators are asking residents for help on a continued search for a 17-year-old reported runaway.

It has been nearly a month since Lane Aaron Grindle was reported missing by his family, deputies report.

The Gainesville teen was reported missing by family on Monday, May 31. He was last seen by a neighbor near his M G Drive home at approximately 12:30 p.m. on the same day.

Grindle was wearing a teal blue flat-billed hat and jeans (shirt type unknown). They say he was carrying a backpack and a sling-type bag.