Police investigation at Club Onyx strip club off Cheshire Bridge in Atlanta

Police were called out to Club Onyx Tuesday morning to reports of shots fired.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police were called out to Club Onyx early Tuesday morning to reports of shots fired.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at the gentleman's club off Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta.

Police have not released information as to what exactly happened, but a witness tells 11Alive that three people were shot. He shared video from the shooting where you could hear several rounds of gunfire outside the club.

Our crews show crime scene tape around the parking lot and evidence markers in the area.

#CONTINUING— At 6:30 on @11AliveNews, a witness shared video/audio with us of the barrage of gunfire outside Onyx. Police are still placing evidence markers. pic.twitter.com/i0aS8aESZs — Maura Sirianni 11Alive (@MauraSirianni) June 29, 2021