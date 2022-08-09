McDonough man sentenced to 2 decades behind bars for child pornography

A judge during his trial called the images in his possession horrific.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A McDonough man will spend 20 years behind bars for possessing hundreds of images of child pornography, according to the Henry County Police Department.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jarrett Leopard will also have to register as a sex offender for life and pay a $5,000 fine.

Police added that he was convicted on all 20 counts of sexual exploitation of children back in July during a jury trial.

At the time, the judge in the trial called the images of toddlers and elementary school-aged children being sexually assaulted found in Leopard's possession as "horrific."

According to a release, the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Leopard after he uploaded several child pornography images from his McDonough home to a public photo-sharing website.