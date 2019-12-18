POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A substitute teacher at a Cobb County school is facing a simple battery charge after being accused of slapping a student who has special needs.

According to the Cobb County criminal warrant, Charles Black was teaching a class at Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs last week when the incident happened.

Black said he was trying to correct the behavior of the student, who has special needs and is non-verbal, according to the warrant.

The warrant states that Black put his hand on the student's arm and told him not to touch the computer again. The student, according to the warrant, then slapped Black on the side of his face. Black allegedly responded with an open hand slap to the side of the student's face.

Black, who was born in 1940, was charged with simple battery, a misdemeanor, and was released on a $1,000 bond on Dec. 13, according to sheriff's office records.

A Cobb County School District spokesperson sent a statement saying:

“We are aware of the investigation, and the individual is no longer employed by the district. Due to federal privacy laws, including FERPA, we are unable to provide more details. Cobb Schools requires all staff to make the safety of our students the top priority. We encourage parents, students, or staff members to report any safety concerns to the SafeSchools Alert tip line."

In a February 2018 Cobb County Schools newsletter, Black was named "Substitute Teacher of the Month", where was praised for his "talents and love of children."

MORE HEADLINES:

ARRESTED: Twins wanted for allegedly beating woman with frying pan, robbing her caught

'They were sitting on the couch together ... and out of nowhere they were murdered'

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old