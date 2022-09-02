Homeless advocates calling for help as camps in downtown Atlanta to be shut down

State patrol said law enforcement are trying to find an alternate location for those staying at the camps. Advocates claim the operation will leave people displaced.

ATLANTA — Homeless advocates are calling for help for those in need Wednesday morning, trying to stop the sweep of homeless camps set up on the sidewalk in downtown Atlanta.

The Fulton County Sheriff apparently requested help from Georgia Capitol Police to address the camps near Capitol Square due to "concerns" near the Fulton County Courthouse about a "public safety issue," according to a spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol.

GSP said the law enforcement agencies are working to find some sort of "alternate location" for the people who have set up camps in the area. State Troopers claim all parties involved only want to promote public safety for all who live and work in the area.

As of 8:30 a.m., 11Alive crews saw the camps were still in place and had not been shut down yet.

"This is an on-going issue that will be handled with care and respect for the dignity of those who work and visit the area and those who are currently unlawfully convening in the area," the spokesperson said.

However, the Atlanta Homeless Union is decrying the relocation efforts, calling the operation a "sweep" and alleging it will leave members of the encampment displaced and without personal belongings.

"Please stop discriminating against the homeless. They are people too, and there is a pandemic going on in this country with no pandemic relief for the homeless," William Price of the Atlanta Homeless Union wrote in a statement.

Organizers said the union aims to fight for housing, healthcare, and "a seat at the table" for those who are unhoused.