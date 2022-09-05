Man found dead in front yard of Suwanee home, police say

Police said there is one male victim.

SUWANEE, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating Monday afternoon after a man was found stabbed to death in the front yard of a Suwanee home.

According to police, the victim is believed to be in his 40s.

The crime scene itself is on Ridge Oak Drive. Police said that there is no motive and no suspect in custody. They said that they are planning on executing search warrants on the house. It is unclear if the home where he was found was his.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.