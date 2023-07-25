Cobb County debuts free autonomous shuttle 'The Hopper'

The autonomous vehicle will provide free rides for the next eight months, offering passengers a glimpse into the future of transportation in the Cumberland area.

Example video title will go here for this video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A groundbreaking pilot program featuring an autonomous shuttle bus, known as "The Hopper," hit the streets of Cobb County on Tuesday, offering riders free transportation along two different routes, with one connecting to The Battery.

The autonomous vehicle will provide free rides for the next eight months, offering passengers a glimpse into the future of transportation in the Cumberland area.

This initiative is being spearheaded by the Cumberland Community Improvement District (Cumberland C.I.D.) as part of its broader transportation plan called the "Cumberland Sweep." This ambitious plan aims to connect all major locations within the Cumberland area through a three-mile multi-mobile path, which includes dedicated walking and biking lanes, along with the revolutionary autonomous shuttle system.

During this pilot period, The Hopper will offer two distinct routes. The first route will operate on the I-285 pedestrian bridge, connecting Cobb Galleria Center to The Battery Atlanta. The second route will facilitate transportation within the Galleria Office Park, providing convenient access for commuters and visitors.

"Just like any other rail system, they're incredibly safe, incredibly accurate," Joe Moye said, CEO of Beep, the company that manufactured The Hopper.

With five years of successful operations across multiple states, Moye said the technology behind The Hopper has been thoroughly tested and refined.

"The technology itself responds about three times faster than a human can when it when identifies an obstacle or something it needs to break for or avoid," Moye said. "So, the technology itself is well proven."

Each ride will have an attendant on board to provide education and assistance to passengers, ensuring their comfort and confidence. Moreover, The Hopper will operate on virtual rails, guaranteeing safe and accurate travel.

The autonomous shuttle system will serve as a new component of the Cumberland Sweep, connecting passengers to nine key destinations within the Cumberland area. Some prominent locations on the route include Battery Atlanta, Truist Park and Cumberland Mall.

"It's part of a major mobility project," Kim Menefee, Executive Director of Cumberland C.I.D., said.