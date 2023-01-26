Crash shuts down all lanes of I-20 eastbound in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of I-20 eastbound are shut down Thursday morning at Columbia Drive due to a crash in DeKalb County.
The Georgia Department of Transportation says emergency crews are working to reopen the lanes as quickly as possible.
However, drivers are encouraged to stay clear of the area and look for another route in order to avoid heavy traffic.
Lanes were shut down just after 5 a.m.
At this time, there is no word on injuries as a result of the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
