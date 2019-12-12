A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman has confirmed that agents from its Homeland Security Investigations division are working with the IRS to execute a search warrant at multiple sites in the Atlanta area.

ICE spokesman Lindsay Williams told The Associated Press that the searches were taking place on Thursday at six Super Mercado Jalisco locations.

Williams didn't give any further details.

RELATED: VERIFY: Conozca sus derechos durante una redada de ICE

This is a developing story

