Jean Childs Young Middle School evacuated following bomb threat, authorities say

This is a developing news story.

Students and staff are safe after being evacuated at Jean Childs Young Middle School in southwest Atlanta following a bomb threat Wednesday morning, Atlanta Public Schools said.

The school is located a few blocks away from West Manor Park -- not too far from Cascade Road. The spokesperson said the children are in a safe location near the school.

A spokesperson for Atlanta Public Schools sent this statement:

"A bomb threat was called into Jean Childs Young Middle School this morning. For the safety and security of students and staff, the building has been evacuated and everyone was rerouted to a nearby location. All students and staff are safe. Atlanta Public Schools Police Department and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office are onsite to assist with the search of the campus. School administration is currently waiting on an all-clear."

No students or staff have been injured and authorities are on the scene to search the campus.

"Parents should not come to the school to pick up their children. We expect to resume classes after the building has been cleared. The safety and security of our students and staff remain our top priority," the statement closed.