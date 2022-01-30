Family, friends remember Clayton County woman killed in drive-by shooting

Newton's sister said the grandmother was shot 8 times and had 6 surgeries before she passed away on Thursday.

REX, Ga. — Family and friends of a Clayton County woman are still reeling Sunday after she was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting this week.

55-year-old Kasha Newton had three kids and two granddaughters.

“She was my best friend, my sister, my everything. I love her with all of my heart and all of my life. If I could trade places with her, I would," Trazet Williams said.

Williams said she can't believe her big sister, who was known for her big smile and gentle spirit, is gone.

“She worked for me. I started a business about a year ago. My sister was actually one of my employees. I was going through my paychecks yesterday, and I was saying, ‘I can’t write her a check because she’s not here anymore,’” she said.

Clayton County Police tell 11Alive News Newton was shot multiple times Tuesday evening along Waggoner Place in Rex.

Friends and family are stunned because they said Newton had no known enemies and led a quiet life.

This is 55-year-old Kasha Newton. @ClaytonCountyPD say she was shot Tuesday. Trazet Williams, Kasha's sister, tells me in an exclusive interview she was shot 8 times, had 6 surgeries, & was responsive until she died Thursday. Prayers for Kasha's family & friends.🙏 @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/5mc1GIpDXK — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) January 31, 2022

“For someone to do this to her, I was just in total disbelief. Not Kasha. She’s the sweetest person you’d ever, ever, ever, ever want to meet. She would do anything for you," Tammy Fowler-Dixon, Newton's friend said.

Williams said her sister was shot 8 times and had 6 surgeries before she died late Thursday evening.

“She was fighting. She would open her eyes. She would lift her toes. She was fighting. Up until the last day, she responded to all commands," Williams said.

Friends describe Newton as a spiritual person, who people were drawn to.

“I’ve known her since middle school. She’s always been a kind, loving person, very outspoken, loved family, friends, and she always made sure that she did keep in touch with you," Joyce Stafford, Newton's friend said.

“She was love. She was joy. She found peace, and she was always happy. In the midst of anything, she always found the good of everything," Carla Knight said, Newton's friend.

Police said this is not a random shooting, and they haven't named any suspects.

Williams is pleading for people who have information on her sister's murder to come forward.

“It just breaks my heart that somebody would take my sister away, and I would ask that if anybody knew anything or could give the family some comfort, give me some comfort, I would really appreciate if they would make a call, tell someone, or share," Williams said. "She was the love of my life. They’ve taken a piece of my heart.”

Williams' heart hopes and prays for justice as she honors her sister's legacy by spreading love and hope to the community.

“I’m going to continue in her name to make sure that this world becomes a better place, that her death does not go in vain, and that she knows every day that I love her and am fighting for her. I’m fighting for justice for her," Williams said.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers or the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.