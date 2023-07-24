Situation with barricaded suspect near Legacy Park in Cobb County ends, police say

Here is what we know.

KENNESAW, Ga. — A situation involving a person barricaded inside of a home in Kennesaw Monday afternoon has been resolved, according to authorities.

Cobb County Police Department alongside officers from Kennesaw Police Department went to a home in the 4100 block of Kentmere Main. According to KPD, the suspect barricaded themselves inside and no one else was believed to be in the residence.

The home is near Legacy Park, specifically by the baseball field off Legacy Park Circle. Neighbors in the area might have noticed an increased police presence with officers on the scene.

Police didn't elaborate on how the situation concluded. 11Alive is waiting for additional details.

