KENNESAW, Ga. – A 15-year-old boy escaped a possible abduction after two men allegedly pointed a gun at him and ordered him into their van, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

The teen was walking along Bells Ferry Road near Shiloh Run NW on Sunday just before 2:30 p.m. when a van pulled beside him and the man in the passenger seat pointed a pistol at him and ordered him to get in, police said. He ran in the opposite direction to his home nearby. Police said he was not hurt.

A teen said two men approached a 15-year-old walking on Bells Ferry Rd. and Shiloh Run NW when two men ordered him into their van at gunpoint, according to the Cobb County Police Department.Credit: Google Maps

Padgett, Lauren

The van is described as an older white-model white van with windows on the side – not panel-style. The van had black, box-style lettering on the side and a ladder on top, according to the police description.

ALSO | Local rapper Columbia BT charged with trafficking $4M worth of cocaine

The driver was described as bald and either Asian or Hispanic, and the man in the passenger seat was described as a white man. Both suspects were between the ages of 40 and 50, according to police.

READ | Kennesaw police search for suspects who fled after shooting at officers

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit at 770-801-3470.

© 2018 WXIA