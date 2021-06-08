Kroger is hiring 1,400 people, they say

The virtual and in-store interviews will take place at the company’s Atlanta Division stores, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.

ATLANTA — Grocery store chain Kroger announced is hosting a one day hiring event to fill more than 1,400 positions on Thursday, June 10.

The virtual and in-store interviews will take place at the company’s Atlanta Division stores, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.

The company is seeking to fill more than 1,400 positions supporting retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing, and logistics operations.

Job seekers interested can register for the events at jobs.kroger.com.

“We are truly driven to be the best employer and one of the best places to work, no matter your skillset, role, or ambitions,” Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina said in a statement.

“In today’s highly competitive labor market, we know talent is selective and attracted to companies that are leading with a clear purpose, growing and improving every day, and committed to offering a diverse, inclusive, and engaging culture where they can thrive and excel,” Turner continued.

U.S. employers added a modest 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April’s sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession.