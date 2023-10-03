KSU students in recovery awarded thousands in scholarships

At least $40,000 in scholarships were presented to students at the Center for Young Adult Addiction and Recovery on Friday.

KENNESAW, Ga. — A second chance at a brighter future was offered to 30 Kennesaw State University students recovering from substance use disorder, the university said in a report.

Officials organized an annual breakfast to celebrate the students in recovery.

Kennesaw State President Kathy Schwaig said she is moved by the “power and hope” the program brings to those in recovery.

“Through innovative programming, collaboration and interdisciplinary research opportunities, the center continues to lead the field in prevention, intervention and recovery support services,” Schwaig said.

According to the university's report, the recovery center has encouraged student success.

Just last fall semester at least 19 students earned an outstanding letter grade in all their classes; 54% of students in the program also improved their GPA. Some students even graduated with high honors, according to the university's report.

At the breakfast, two donors shared their own road to recovery.

Anne and Tom Michaud both struggled with substance abuse disorder. Tom began his misuse of alcohol as a way to "fit in," while Anne grew up with parents who abused the substance, a report detailed.

“We’re involved because this is personal for us,” Tom Michaud said. “Working with others suffering from addiction is some of the most rewarding work we can do once we recover. It’s not always convenient or necessarily easy, but it’s amazing what it does for our own recovery.”