LaGrange man dies in house fire

Chase Wingo died in the fire that happened off Poplar Circle on Saturday.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The LaGrange community is mourning the death of a 44-year-old man who was killed Saturday night in a house fire.

The LaGrange Fire Department and Troup County Fire Department were both called to a home off Poplar Circle around 10:35 p.m. and found fire coming from the one-story home.

During the search, they located Chase Wingo and immediately began life-saving efforts. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, officials said.

Tributes were pouring in online, including a post from Shalet Wingo, his sister, who said Chase was "truly amazing."

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal's office.

