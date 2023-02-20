LaGrange man dies in house fire

Chase Wingo died in the fire that happened off Poplar Circle on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The LaGrange community is mourning the death of a 44-year-old man who was killed Saturday night in a house fire.

The LaGrange Fire Department and Troup County Fire Department were both called to a home off Poplar Circle around 10:35 p.m. and found fire coming from the one-story home.

During the search, they located Chase Wingo and immediately began life-saving efforts. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, officials said.

Tributes were pouring in online, including a post from Shalet Wingo, his sister, who said Chase was "truly amazing."