Child, adult hurt in plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport

The crash happened near the runway, officials said.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child and an adult were hurt in a plane crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport on Thursday, according to the fire department.

Officials said that a child and an adult were on the plane and the two were not hurt badly. The plane did not catch fire during the crash, DeKalb County Fire said.

The department did not release the names of anyone involved and did not say how the crash happened. They are working to learn more.

