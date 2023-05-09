Lakeside High School mourns 3 teens killed in Labor Day crash

Two other people also died in the crash: Hung Nguyen, 18, and Abner Santana, 19.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Lakeside High School students are grieving after three of their own died in a crash.

Coral Lorenzo-Rosario, 17, and sisters Katie Gaitan Miranda and Ashley Gaitan, who were 17 and 16 years old, respectively, lost their lives in a tragic wreck over the holiday weekend.

Juan Madiedo with the Gwinnett County Police Department said at 4 a.m. on Monday officers were dispatched to GA-316 westbound at I-85.

“Apparently, three vehicles were involved in a vehicle accident resulting in the death of five,” Madiedo said in part.

Two other people died in the crash: Hung Nguyen, 18, and Abner Santana, 19.

“The pickup truck that occupied the five deceased individuals went over the raised ramp falling onto the interstate collective distributor and causing the death of all five individuals,” said Madiedo.

The truck hit two other cars, and three additional people were hurt and taken to the hospital, but police have not released any details about their identities.

In the meantime, DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton released a statement to students and staff offering condolences.

"May hope and healing prevail in the face of this tragedy," Horton wrote, adding in part for the community to “Please remember that you are not alone. We stand beside you, ready to offer our love, support, and guidance.”

As for the students like Robert, they say it will take a while to get past this tragedy.

“Very shocked I didn’t expect something to happen at the school or to someone so young," the student said. "God blessed the deceased they go to heaven and I hope their family will recover."