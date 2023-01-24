Man arrested in connection to woman found dead at Gainesville apartment complex

Officers arrested 23-year-old Diandre Dryden in the murder of Latasha Smith who was found dead at the Lanier Pointe Apartments complex on Spring Road.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Gainesville Police Department arrested a man they say murdered a woman Monday.

Officers found Latasha Smith lying dead in the grass of the Lanier Pointe Apartments complex on Spring Road. Police have not said how she has died.

Authorities obtained warrants to arrest 23-year-old Diandre Dryden for her death. He is charged with malice murder and felony murder and taken to Hall County Jail.

Officials have not said if Dryden and Smith knew each other. Police also did not release a motive at this time. The case remains open and active.

They also said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Hall County District Attorney's Office assisted in the case.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Latasha Smith," Chief Jay Parrish said.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the department by submitting a tip online.

