Suspect accused of shooting man near Taco Mac went to restaurant on lunch break, Cobb police say

Cobb County Police are on the scene at 3101 Cobb Parkway.

ATLANTA — A person was shot Monday afternoon in the parking deck of a busy shopping plaza, police said.

Cobb County Police were called to the shooting just before 12:30 p.m. at 3101 Cobb Parkway, where they found a person shot in the garage behind the Taco Mac restaurant and the Main Event family entertainment center.

In an evening update, police identified the person as 24-year-old Larry Miller. Police said he was shot several times outside of the restaurant and taken to Kennestone Hospital where he later died.

A customer, inside the Taco Mac at the time of the shooting, said she heard around 15 to 20 gunshots.

"We looked up and saw a huge number of people running from the other side of the restaurant," Kristi Owens said. "We all ducked down under a table."

Owens said once there was a pause, she and her co-workers ran from the restaurant.

"We all took off and ran as fast as we could and called 911," she said.

Owens added the police responded quickly.

Investigators said they also detained a suspect, Peter Lampley who is now accused of Miller's murder. They said Lampley had arrived at Taco Mac with Miller on a lunch break when the shooting happened.

"It is not clear why Lampley shot Miller," police said in a news release.

They continue to investigate the shooting. Anything with information is asked to call 770-499-3945.