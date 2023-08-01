'We are devastated' | A/C fails on truck as shelter transported dogs to adoption event; 12 die, 22 saved

LifeLine Animal Project said the loss "has shaken all of us to our core."

ATLANTA — Atlanta's LifeLine Animal Project is reporting an "unfathomable" loss that has "shaken all of us to our core" after 12 dogs died over the weekend when an A/C unit failed inside the truck transporting them to an adoption event.

In a Facebook post, the Atlanta shelter said "in an effort to help more pets find homes, multiple team members were traveling to an out-of-state adoption event." Team members "stopped frequently to check on the dogs along the way."

But, they said, "We are devastated to share that within an hour from the last check-in, the team discovered that the air conditioning unit failed." The post said temperature gauges inside the cab "did not indicate any issues," showing temps of 65-72 degrees.

"The teams responded quickly and they were able to save 22 dogs using the emergency supplies on board," LifeLine said. "Tragically, 11 dogs passed away on site. Two dogs were immediately taken to a local emergency vet; one passed away and the other is in stable condition."

The post did not say where this occurred or where the event was to take place, though they indicated they were near Hattiesburg, Mississippi, as a local shelter there came to their assistance.

LifeLine Animal Project said the loss "has shaken all of us to our core" and that there will be a vigil this week for staff and volunteers "to grieve the painful loss of these 12 dogs."

"Though this was an unforeseen and devastating mechanical failure, the loss is unfathomable. In this dark hour, we wanted to let our community know about this tragedy and we ask that you please support the teams with your thoughts and kindness," LifeLine said.