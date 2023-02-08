Shaky Graves, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong to headline Sweetwater 420 Fest

ATLANTA — Sweetwater Brewing Company has announced the lineup for their annual music festival.
Shakey Graves, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Ghostland Observatory, Rome & Duddy and Neal Francis will headline this year’s Sweetwater 420 Fest, according to a news release from Sweetwater Brewing Company.
In addition to both indoor and outdoor concerts, local food vendors will be available at the event. Sweetwater will also have their own “limited food menu” and “signature beverages,” the release said.
The 2023 festival will be held at Sweetwater's Atlanta brewery instead of Centennial Olympic park, which served as the festival grounds in years past.
Other artists featured at the festival include:
- Sunsquabi
- Kitchen Dwellers
- Doom Flamingo
- Neighbor
- The Vegabonds
- The Stews
- Maggie Rose
- Fireside Collective
- Robert Jon & The Wreck
- Consider The Source
- Khaliko
- Hotel Fiction
- Tall Tall Trees
- Happy Landing
- Wolf Mask
The two-day festival will be held from April 22 to April 23. Weekend and single-day tickets will be available Feb. 8 starting at noon. For more information, click the link here.