Shaky Graves, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong to headline Sweetwater 420 Fest

Shakey Graves, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Ghostland Observatory, Rome & Duddy and Neal Francis will headline this year’s Sweetwater 420 Fest.

ATLANTA — Sweetwater Brewing Company has announced the lineup for their annual music festival.

Shakey Graves, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Ghostland Observatory, Rome & Duddy and Neal Francis will headline this year’s Sweetwater 420 Fest, according to a news release from Sweetwater Brewing Company.

In addition to both indoor and outdoor concerts, local food vendors will be available at the event. Sweetwater will also have their own “limited food menu” and “signature beverages,” the release said.

The 2023 festival will be held at Sweetwater's Atlanta brewery instead of Centennial Olympic park, which served as the festival grounds in years past.

Other artists featured at the festival include:

Sunsquabi

Kitchen Dwellers

Doom Flamingo

Neighbor

The Vegabonds

The Stews

Maggie Rose

Fireside Collective

Robert Jon & The Wreck

Consider The Source

Khaliko

Hotel Fiction

Tall Tall Trees

Happy Landing

Wolf Mask