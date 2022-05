Here is what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County fire officials said a stretch of Buford Highway has been shut down for water access as crews are in the area following a fire.

Fire officials said crews put out a lumber yard fire near the intersection of Buford Highway and Suwanee Dam Road. No injuries have been reported so far, according to Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services.

The agency said crews will be in the area for several hours.