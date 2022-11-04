Man's date accused of stealing his truck, leading Coweta County deputies on 100 mph+ chase

The incident began with a date gone wrong.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is accused of stealing her date's RAM truck and leading deputies on a high-speed chase in Coweta County, according to a report from the sheriff's office.

It happened last Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. when a man called 911 to report his truck had been stolen from his home in west Coweta.

The incident began with a date gone wrong. The man told the responding deputy that he had just met a woman named named "Piper" on the dating app "Plenty of Fish," a sheriff's office report stated. While he was in the restroom, he heard the ignition of his truck start and saw the woman driving away, he told the deputy.

Another deputy spotted the truck on Welcome Road and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Temple Avenue in Newnan. However, the woman took off and led deputies on a chase – reaching speeds of over 100 mph, the sheriff's office said.