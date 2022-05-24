Man ejected from motorcycle in Cobb County accident involving Sprinter van

The crash happened on Alabama Road in Cobb County at its intersection at Old Mountain Park Road.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man died in a motorcycle accident in Cobb County, according to their police department.

The crash happened on May 21, around 5:30 p.m., police said, on Alabama Road at the intersection with Old Mountain Park Road.

Police said a blue 2016 Yamaha FJR motorcycle was traveling westbound on Alabama Road; a white and red 2004 Sprinter 2500 van was going eastbound.

When the vehicles got to the intersection, the department said the van got into the left lane to turn left. Both drivers turned left, and the motorcycle crashed into the right side of the van.

The motorcycle driver, later identified as 51-year-old Jason Williams, flew off of the bike, and police said he did not survive.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by the county's medical examiner's office. Police said next of kin was notified, and the driver of the van was not injured.