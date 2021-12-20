Police say man found shot dead at a home in Atlanta neighborhood

Police said they are still in the early stages of the investigation.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a officers found a man shot dead at a northwest Atlanta home Monday morning.

According to Atlanta Police Department Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk, police received a call about a person shot around 10 a.m.

When officers arrived at the home located at 270 West Lake Avenue NW, they saw a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound.

"Right here on the carport," Woolfolk said.

Emergency medical responders pronounced the man dead on the scene, Woolfolk said.

Homicide detectives are still working to determine what happened leading up to the deadly incident.

"We've done a substantial amount of work to determine this thus far, however, there is some more work that we have to do," Woolfolk said.