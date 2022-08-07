Man jumps 60 feet off highway to escape arrest, Atlanta Police say

Atlanta Police said an officer from the High Intensity Traffic Unit was conducting a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. on I-75 near Northside Dr.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — A man was arrested on Friday after he jumped an estimated 60 feet off the side of the highway to escape police, authorities said.

Atlanta Police said an officer from the High Intensity Traffic Unit was conducting a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. on I-75 near Northside Dr. NW with a suspected DUI driver. They said the 29-year-old failed a sobriety test.

The APD shared bodycam on its Facebook page, showing the moment the incident unfolded. In the video, the officer handcuffs the man and tells him he's under arrest for DUI.

Moments later, the man took off running. The officer chased the suspect along the highway ramp yelling, “[expletive] I’m gonna tase you.”

Seconds later, the man jumped over the highway.

“He just jumped over the ramp…Jesus, radio it’s like a 60 foot drop,” said the officer.

Eventually, the man was located in a wooded area underneath the interstate by authorities with the help of Georgia State Patrol and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

He was charged with a DUI, reckless driving, speeding, driving without a license, and obstruction, police said.