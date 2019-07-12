ATLANTA — One person was killed in a wreck in a construction zone on Interstate 285 early Saturday morning, Atlanta Police said.

It happened at about 3 a.m., near the Bolton Road exit.

According to Capt. William Rucker, a full-sized van traveling southbound on the Perimeter was approaching the construction zone when it apparently did not slow down quickly enough and slammed into the rear of a tractor-trailer.

The man driving the van was killed in the crash, Rucker said. He said the driver was the only person in the van.

Rucker said the front engine compartment of the van sandwiched beneath the rear of the tractor-trailer and had to be pulled free by crews before the roadway could be reopened.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt, he said.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, traffic was not completely cleared until nearly 6:30 a.m.

MORE HEADLINES |

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta